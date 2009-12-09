Popular

Lance Henriksen to appear in new Aliens Vs Predator game

By

It had been rumoured for some time, but the familiar Weyland profile will definitely be in the new Aliens Vs Predator game from Rebellion - check out the first picture of a CG Lance Henriksen right here

Top actor Lance "Millennium" Henriksen has signed up to appear in the upcoming Aliens Vs Predator game, developed by Rebellion - he'll play Karl Bishop Weyland, a descendent of Charles Bishop Weyland (founder of the infamous Weyland-Yutani corporation).

He'll be donating his likeness and voice to the production, so it'll actually be him on screen. "This is the first time I've been fully represented in a game," says the big H. "The Rebellion guys have done a great job." He continues: "I might score from this game!" We're not sure what that means, but we're looking forward to seeing the legendary actor and perhaps shooting him in the head with a Predator plasma caster.

Born in New York, 69-year-old Henriksen studied at the Actors Studio and began his stage career Off Broadway. Since then he's become a familiar face at the cinema: he began working with James Cameron in "Piranha Part Two: The Spawning", then as a cop in "The Terminator" and next as android Bishop in the sci-fi classic "Aliens."

Rebellion first developed an Alien Vs Predator game for the Atari Jaguar back in 1994, with their 1999 follow up for PC receiving a great deal of positive acclaim. This new Aliens Vs Predator is set for release in February 2010 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC, published by Sega. Look out for sci-fi videogame reviews in SFX every month.