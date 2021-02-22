King in Black finale, several tie-ins, and Venom #200 delayed

Marvel's current 'King in Black' event is picking up steam with a shocking power-up for Eddie Brock/Venom and Knull still dominating Earth (along with many tie-ins and spin-off titles). But there's been a wrench thrown in the works, with the finale - as well as the core Venom ongoing, and some tie-in issues - now being delayed.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

King in Black #5 (of 5) has been delayed two weeks, with a revised on-sale date of April 7.

Apparently as a result, the next two issues of Venom are also pushed back - Venom #34, is shifting back to match King in Black's April 7 release. With that, the next issue - Venom #35 (a.k.a. Venom #200) has also been delayed, back to May 5.

King in Black: Planet of the Symbiotes #3 (of 3) has been rescheduled to April 7, away from its original March 10 release date.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

As King in Black recalibrates, its delays also affect the Fantastic Four's last tie-in issue for the event. Fantastic Four #30 was solicited for a March 10 date, but has now been moved to come out a week after the King in Black finale - April 14.

That apparently won't affect the post-'King in Black' Fantastic Four issues (and that teased Doctor Doom wedding), as Fantastic Four #31 remains scheduled for April 28, with Fantastic Four #32 coming two weeks later on May 12.

Marvel has not given a reason for these changes. However, these kind of schedule adjustments are normal when a key issue of a major event is delayed, as the tie-ins and spin-offs also need to be rescheduled to avoid spoilers and to ensure they release in proper storytelling order.

Expect Venom to be very different after 'King in Black', as series artist Ryan Stegman told Newsarama recently that Eddie Brock will be "forever changed" by what will happen.