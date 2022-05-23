Jurassic World Dominion director reveals the one rule he had to obey when making the sequel

Four years have passed since Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and dinosaurs no longer lurk only on an island off Costa Rica but inhabit every corner of the Earth. That premise offered Colin Trevorrow the biggest sandbox imaginable when forging the sequel, Jurassic World Dominion – so big, in fact, that the director chose to play by some important rules.

"I know that there’s something in all of us – it’s probably the child in all of us – that imagines dinosaurs running randomly through the streets of cities, and eating people out of their Starbucks, and causing cars to crash into each other," he says in the new issue of Total Film, sparking memories of the San Diego sequence that closed out 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

"But it was important to me that we try to at least approach it from a place of reality: what if this insane thing actually happened? The rule that we made was, we tried not to have dinosaurs do anything or interact in any way that animals wouldn’t in our modern world. You know, we have bears and tigers and lions and things that will eat you if you go into their territory, or mess with their young. We have animals in zoos. We weaponize them. We put them in our homes as pets. We sell them in markets. So all of these different realities are in this film in different ways."

It sounds thrilling. And you know what? The child in us might just get a bit of urban carnage after all. Trevorrow grins. "There is one city. There’s a sequence in Malta. The dinosaurs didn’t come there by choice. Malta is really the hub for the dinosaur underground black market. It’s where they’re imported and exported, bought and sold. And that’s part of our world, too – the animals are displaced from their natural habitat, as they were in the last movie, and brought to other places where they don’t necessarily belong. And chaos can easily ensue there..."

Jurassic World dominion manages to bring together the stars of the Jurassic Park and World movies for a thrilling ending to the saga. Total Film spoke to Trevorrow and the cast at length about the new movie in the new issue of the magazine – which you can pre-order here!

Jurassic World Dominion opens in cinemas on June 10. Check out the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves (and digital newsstands) this Thursday, May 26.

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

If you’re a fan of Total Film, why not subscribe so you never miss an issue? Sign up via MagazinesDirect and you’ll save money on the cover price, as well as getting exclusive subscriber covers like the one you can see above. And with our current subs offer, you can also get a free STM Powerkick portable charger..