Jordan Peele’s new horror gets first teaser – and it stars Steven Yeun in a cowboy hat

The first teaser for Jordan Peele’s new horror movie, Nope, is here – and we’re potentially getting a full trailer very soon.

The 30-second video, titled "From Jordan Peele", recounts Peele’s already extensive horror footprint, presenting a sizzle reel of some of the best (and most unsettling) moments from his seminal horror Get Out and 2019’s Us.

Then comes the almost blink-and-you’ll-miss it reveal for Nope, the details of which have been kept heavily under wraps since it was first announced.

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Keke Palmer (Hustlers), and Steven Yeun (Minari) all look up at the sky, spellbound by what appears to be an unknowable horror.

And that’s it – until Sunday, at least. Super Bowl 56 is rolling into Los Angeles this weekend and, with it, a whole host of teasers and trailers for upcoming projects.

While some might be focusing on Joe Burrow’s Bengals attempting to make history against the Rams, movie fans will be tuned in during the commercials for a glimpse at what Jordan Peele is cooking up next – and hopefully more of Steven Yeun rocking the urban cowboy look.

Peele may be helming banger after banger at the box office, but it seems his acting days are behind him.

"I feel like I got to do so much and it is a great feeling," Peele said at the ActBlue fundraiser (via THR) last year. "When I think about those great moments when you’re basking in something you said that feels funny. When I think about all that, I think I got enough."

Nope is set for release on July 22, 2022. For more on what's to come this year, check out our movie release dates guide.