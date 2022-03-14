Jared Leto wants a Morbius and Spider-Man crossover: "I think Tom Holland is amazing"

Jared Leto wants Morbius and Tom Holland's Spider-Man to crossover.

Leto plays Morbius in the movie of the same name, which is due out later this month. It's not known just yet how the movie will connect to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though we know Michael Keeton's Vulture will make an appearance.

"I'll tell you, I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man," Leto told Entertainment Tonight. "I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we'd make quite a dynamic duo."

Of course, for Morbius and Holland's Spidey to cross paths, they'd need to be in the same universe – but the jury's still out on whether that's the case or not. A Spider-Man Easter egg seen in a trailer seemingly connects Morbius to Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Tyrese Gibson, who plays Simon Stroud in the Sony film, has confirmed the movie takes place in the MCU, though that was swiftly denied by the studio. Keaton will reprise his role from Spider-Man: Homecoming as Vulture.

The connections are stacking up, and, considering the multiverse (and Venom's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home), anything is possible. Whether we'll ever see Morbius and Spider-Man go head to head remains to be seen, though.

Morbius follows Leto's titular character, who is a scientist with a rare blood disease – in the process of trying to cure himself, he accidentally becomes a vampire.

Holland's Spider-Man, meanwhile, was last seen in No Way Home. That film ended with the multiverse back under control, but Peter Parker wiped from the memories of everyone he knows.

Morbius hits theaters this April 1. In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything the MCU has in store for us.