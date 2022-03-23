Jared Leto says he’s "hard at work" trying to make Tron 3 a reality

Jared Leto has offered a promising new update on the ever-elusive third Tron movie.

Five years ago this month, Disney announced that it was continuing the sci-fi franchise with another big-screen installment – and that the sequel would be led by Leto, not Tron: Legacy's Garrett Hedlund.

Since then, aside from the odd mention of a script and working title, nothing has been officially said about the movie. When asked about it during the press tour for his upcoming film Morbius, however, Leto promised that it's "closer" to becoming a reality than ever before.

"I'm a super fan of Tron, and we are working hard on Tron with our incredible partners at Disney," he told Screenrant. "Just an amazing group of creative people. We’re getting closer. We’re getting closer and closer, and who knows? Something may be [coming] sooner than later."

Released in 1982, the original Tron film saw Jeff Bridges play Kevin Flynn, a gifted computer programmer and video game developer who gets trapped inside a digital virtual reality known as "The Grid".

In 2010, its follow-up centered on Flynn's son Sam (Hedlund) and his attempt to save his father from within the Grid, which is now being ruled over by a corrupt program.

Over the years, the movies have spawned several tie-in titles, from video games and comic book miniseries to music albums and theme park attractions. There was also an animated television series that aired on Disney XD in June 2012.

Before he pops up in anything Tron-related, Leto will be seen playing Michael Morbius, a talented biochemistry who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. When his experiment goes wrong, he discovers that he's got a newfound taste for blood.

Morbius releases on March 31 in the UK, and April 1 in the US. In the meantime, check out our list of the best sci-fi movies of all time.