It sounds like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are going truly open world

The Pokemon Company clearly want people to know that the two new games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are going to be truly open-world adventures.

Announced today as part of the Pokemon Day Direct, the titles certainly looked like they would offer an open-world structure, at least similar to that of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

However, with the official trailer now live on YouTube, the description clearly states that this is our introduction to the "open world of Pokemon".

It reads:

"Welcome to the open world of Pokémon. Embark on an open-world adventure in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, arriving on Nintendo Switch in late 2022."

I mean, The Pokemon Company can't really make it much clearer than that, can it?

Update: Well, it turns out it can. A brand new website for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have now gone live. Along with some stunning official screenshots, we also got additional confirmation of that open world structure, which reads:

"With these new titles, the Pokémon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world."

"Various towns blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You’ll be able to see the Pokémon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets—all over! You’ll be able to experience the true joy of the Pokémon series—battling against wild Pokémon in order to catch them—now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy."

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

That means that this should be a seamless open-world adventure, unlike the segmented open-world zones offered in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which in itself was a huge leap forward for the series.

Dropping in late 2022 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will debut the new Gen 9 Pokemon, three of which - seemingly the starters - have been revealed so far. We've got a Grass-Type cat, a Water-Type bird with adorable hat, and a Fire-Type croc of sorts with a touch of T-Rex.

Of course, there's a whole load we don't know yet about the game, including the name of the region where the titles are set. However, by the looks of the aesthetics, we could be exploring a Mediterranean or Spanish-inspired locale, with a church in the city looking remarkably like Barcelona's Sagrada Familia.

With a launch window set for this year, expect to see a lot more about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet at E3 2022.