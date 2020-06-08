iPad sale - get the lowest ever price on the 2020 iPad Pro

To misquote Oprah, "you get an iPad sale, you get an iPad sale, everyone gets an iPad sale!" Over the weekend, Amazon slashed the price of top-of-the-range tablets with some impressive offers. For example, the new 2020 iPad Pro has been discounted to its lowest ever price.

2020 iPad Pro: Save $50 on Amazon

To get into details, this iPad sale saves you $50 on the latest 2020 iPad Pro - the 128GB model is now $949 instead of $1k. On top of that, the standard 2019 32GB iPad in Gold has tumbled to $279, while the larger 128GB version is $395 instead of $430. Not bad value for money, all things considered.

These aren't the only deals worth considering in the iPad sale, though. The 2018 iPad Pro, a 256GB tablet, has been slashed by $220. That brings the overall cost to $929. Based in the UK? There are a couple of deals there as well - namely, you can get £50 off the latest 128GB iPad (bringing it down to £399) and £9 off the 32GB equivalent (making it £339.99).

The thing to bear in mind with a few of these deals is the fact that some aren't available right now. Instead, they're coming into stock a few days or weeks from now. That means you can still take advantage of a discount that may not exist when it's officially back in stock.

Today's iPad sale highlights

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (128GB Wifi) | $999 $949 on Amazon

The latest version of the iPad Pro - released this year - has seen a pretty significant drop of $50 on Amazon. That brings the overall cost to $949 instead of almost $1,000. Just remember, it's not back in stock until June 17.View Deal

2019 iPad 10.2-inch (32GB, Wi-Fi) | $329 $279 on Amazon

If you'd rather spend a little less - which is totally fair - this offer saves you $50 on the latest iPad model. It's got 32GB of storage and is a very eye-catching gold color (also available in Silver or Space Gray). Like the deal above, it's not in stock until June 12... but that doesn't mean you can't take advantage of the discount.View Deal

2018 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (256GB, Wi-Fi, Space Gray) | $1,149 $929 on Amazon

This is an amazing saving of a very, very good tablet. Although this version of the iPad Pro has since been superseded, it's still an excellent model due to its processing power. What's more, a $220 discount is not to be sniffed at. Amazing value, here.View Deal

No matter what model you choose, these are all some of the best gaming tablets available right now - they're perfect for everything from playing games and browsing the internet to watching movies.

