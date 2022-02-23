Inventing Anna is Netflix's most-watched English language series since change in ratings

Inventing Anna is Netflix's most-watched English language series since the streamer changed the way it rates viewership.

The series racked up 196 million hours between February 14 and 20, on top of 77 million in the week before after it was released on February 11. This makes it the streamer's most-watched English language series in a one week period – Love is Blind season 2 came in at second place during the same week with 59 million hours watched, so there was a pretty substantial gap in viewing figures.

Inventing Anna stars Julia Garner as Anna Sorokin, a socialite scammer living in New York City who pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey between 2013 and 2017 in order to defraud banks, hotels, and wealthy acquaintances.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, the limited series is based on the New York magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler. Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian Kent, a fictionalized version of Pressler.

By comparison, You season 3 was watched for 179 million hours in its first week on the streamer, while The Witcher season 2 and Sex Education season 3 racked up 168 million and 160 million hours respectively. The streamer used to count two minutes of viewing time on a movie or TV show as a view, whereas now it reports the number of hours watched in the first 28 days on the platform.