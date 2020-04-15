Hulu bundle offers a whole month's membership for free right now

If you've exhausted the library of content on your streaming platforms of choice now that you've got a lot more time on your hands, Hulu's current bundle deals on sign-ups will perk you up. The streaming service is home to award-winning Originals like The Handmade's Tale and the recently revived Veronica Mars, and is packed with stuff for the kids too, including classic cartoons, and hit movies like Pokémon Detective Pikachu.

Hulu's most popular plan is the ad-supported $5.99 per month option, and right now, the free trial period has been extended from the usual seven days, to an entire month, giving you and everyone else at home a chance to explore what is has to offer before committing to anything.

The free month also applies to the Hulu (No Ads) plan, with the usual monthly charge coming in at $11.99 by comparison. It's worth noting that there are some series on this plan that will still run with ads because of streaming rights, including Grey’s Anatomy, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and How To Get Away With Murder. We'll also tell you how to take advantage of this offer if you're outside of the US.

Try Hulu bundles for free

Hulu with ad-supported content | Get first month free | $5.99 per month after trial ends

With Hulu's ad-supported plan, you can watch exclusive shows and originals, as well as blockbuster movies and kids shows, which will come in very handy right now! You can cancel at any time during the trial if you decide not to start a subscription, so you can try it out without the worry of getting charged. You can also check out the no-ads version via the same link.

View Deal

If seven days is more than enough time for you to sample what Hulu has to offer, you might want to check out Hulu + Live TV which includes over 60 live and on-demand channels, as well as all of the ad-supported content. After your first week, it's $54.99 per month. You won't be charged until the end of the trial period, and you can cancel at any time during the seven days to avoid getting charged.

If you want even more content, and the likes of Disney+ and ESPN+ would go down a storm in your household, for just $12.99 per month you can get both of those services as well as Hulu (ad-supported). The catch with this option is that there isn't a free trial, but you can cancel at any time. Either way, Hulu's got you covered on the entertainment front for the foreseeable future.

If you're outside of the US, you can still sign up to Hulu if you have a VPN and you change your devices' location to the USA. Don't have one yet? Be sure to check out our guide to the best VPN for more information. Or if you're keen to get straight to it, check out the latest prices for Express VPN (our top-rated provider) below.