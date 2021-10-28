UFC 267 live stream PPV: how to watch Blachowicz vs Teixeira online

UFC 267 live stream PPV main card headlining bout between Jan Blanchowicz and Glover Teixeira for the Light Heavyweight title is taking place on Saturday, October 30 at the earlier time of 2pm ET / 11am PT (or 7pm BST). Though, if you're wanting to catch all the fights leading up to the double title main events, then the prelims begin at 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT (that's 3:30pm BST).

The much earlier shift in programming is due to the pay-per-view taking place on Abu Dhabi's Yas Bay Arena or 'Fight Island' - making UFC 267 the first PPV since UFC 257: Poirier vs McGregor 2 (back in January) to be set there. Here's how you can watch the truly stacked UFC live stream anywhere in the world right now.

Jan Blanchowicz vs Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight title bout is sure to end UFC 267 in spectacular fashion. Both fighters have impressive records, with neither man losing since 2019, though the odds are currently in favor of Blanchowicz to defend his belt for the second time since defeating Dominick Reyes for it last year at UFC 253.

Similarly, the Bantamweight Interim title bout between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen is sure to be every bit as exciting: both fighters are tightly matched in terms of their records and achievements, with No Mercy and Sandman hoping to bounce back from one respective loss each. An illegal knee finish from Yan earlier this year led to his disqualification, and consequently, a break in the impressive 10 win streak he had been building since 2016; the odds are currently in Yan's favor.

UFC 267 live stream PPV worldwide viewing options

How to watch UFC 267 live stream PPV in the US

UFC 266 PPV UFC 267 PPV | $86.98 through ESPN+

The only way to watch the UFC 267 PPV event in the US is through ESPN+ as it's had the exclusive rights for years now. However, unlike other UFC PPV live streams in recent memory, existing subscribers can watch UFC 267 with their subscription for no added cost. For new members, the best value right now is to pre-order the upcoming UFC 268 PPV which grants you access to UFC 267, and the rest of the ESPN+ catalog, all for $86.98. And if you're after even better value for money then The Disney Bundle is hard to beat, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu Plus for one low monthly fee of $13.99.

View Deal

How to watch UFC 267 live stream PPV in Canada

UFC 266 PPV UFC 267 PPV | C$64.99 through UFC Fight Pass

There are a few more options available to you for UFC 267 PPV if you're based in Canada, though all routes to the live stream will cost you C$64.99 through either UFC Fight Pass, Bell, and Shaw for the main card. You'll be able to catch the prelims through TSN, too. View Deal

How to watch UFC 267 live stream in the UK

UFC 266 UFC 267 PPV | £25 through BT Sport Monthly Pass

In the UK, you can watch UFC 267 PPV through the BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 either online or through BT Sport 2 on terrestrial TV with a standard network subscription.

View Deal

How to watch UFC 267 live stream PPV in Australia

UFC 266 PPV UFC 267 PPV | A$54.95 through Main Event

Main Event is the best way in Australia to watch UFC 267 main card in its entirety, which can you can order for $54.95, and for all the action, the prelims will be available through UFC Fight Pass. View Deal

(Image credit: UFC)

UFC 267 PPV live stream: full fight card

UFC 267 - Main Card

The Main Card begins at 2pm ET / 11am PT (or 7PM BST) on Saturday, October 30.

Jan Blanchowicz vs Glover Teixeira (Light Heavyweight title bout)

Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen (Bantamweight Interim title bout)

Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker

Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura

Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir

UFC 267 - Prelims

The Prelims begin at 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT (or 3:30pm BST) on Saturday, October 30.

Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba

Ricardo Ramos vs Zubaira Tukhugov

Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov

Elizeu Dos Santos vs Benoit Saint-Denis

Shamil Gamzatov vs Michael Oleksiejczuk

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy

Hu Yaozong vs Andre Petroski

Magomed Mustafaev vs Damir Ismagulov

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento

You can enjoy future UFC PPV events in stunning quality for less in November with Black Friday OLED TV deals or go brand-specific in the Black Friday Sony TV deals and Black Friday Samsung TV deals.

For more streaming service discounts and deals, check out the best Disney Plus bundles and best Hulu prices around right now.