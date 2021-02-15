How to watch the Snyder Cut - here's where to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League

Want to watch the Snyder Cut? Us too. If you're hyped about Zack Snyder's Justice League after years of teasing, we've got good news - all you need is HBO Max. This unseen version of the movie is available exclusively on the streaming service from March 18 2021.

HBO Max: See deals and offers

In terms of how much it'll set you back to watch the Snyder Cut, you're looking at a HBO Max monthly subscription of $14.99 or a six-month membership for $69.99 (a discount of 20%). Although it's more expensive than the likes of Disney Plus, you're getting plenty of content to keep you busy. Besides director Zack Snyder's Justice League, you can binge the rest of the DC Extended Universe - including the recent Birds of Prey - or go back to Christian Bale's version of Batman with the Dark Knight trilogy. In addition, everything slated for 2021 from Warner Bros. will be arriving on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time.

Sadly, it's a bit harder for everyone else to watch the Snyder Cut. Because HBO Max isn't available in the UK or Australia, for example, viewers in those countries may have to wait a little bit longer to catch up with Zack Snyder's Justice League. For the UK, we're hoping it appears on Now TV thanks to Sky's deal with HBO.

Wondering what makes this version of the movie different? While we got a theatrical release of Justice League in 2017, Snyder's departure from the project resulted in reshoots that gave us something very different from his original vision. This new cut allows him to offer the story he'd planned from the start, and it's estimated to include 75% unseen footage. So even though it brings us a similar plot of Batman and Wonder Woman forming a team to protect the world from invasion, it's stuffed with new scenes and designs that were left on the cutting room floor.

For more info on what you're getting for your money, be sure to check out our guide to finding the best HBO Max price.

Watch the Snyder Cut - US

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

Want to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League? It's easy. The movie arrives on HBO Max this March 18, so all you need is a standard month for $14.99. If you wanted to keep up with Warner Bros' new releases though, you can opt for a six-month membership instead at $69.99 - that's a reduction of 20%.

Stream the Snyder Cut everywhere else

Will you be able to watch the Snyder Cut anywhere else? At the time of writing, no. HBO Max can only be found in the US right now, so if you're in the UK or Australia, you'll need to wait for Zack Snyder's Justice League.

However, that doesn't mean you should give up on seeing the film. Many HBO shows and movies go to the UK's Now TV streaming service, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the Snyder Cut appear there at some point.

HBO Max will be coming to other countries around the world later this year, but not the UK for now. We'll keep this page updated as soon as we know more.

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers) and the best gaming sound system to get the most out of the Snyder Cut.

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest Hulu prices and bundles, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.