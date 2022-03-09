How to watch the PlayStation State of Play presentation today

A PlayStation State of Play showcase is airing later today, and here's how you can watch it.

Today on March 9, a new State of Play presentation will be airing from PlayStation. The showcase will be kicking off at approximately 14:00 PT/17:00 ET/22:00 GMT, and you can watch the entire presentation, which should be lasting roughly 20 minutes, via the video just below when the time rolls around.

As for what we can expect from the showcase, it's clear that there'll be a focus on Japanese publishers and developers. Therefore, it's not surprising that avid Final Fantasy fans around the world are already pining for news on Final Fantasy 16, or even Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, both of which have already been confirmed to be in development by Square Enix.

If the focus on Japanese publishing partners omits any Western-developed games, we probably shouldn't expect God of War Ragnarok to show up here. The Sony Santa Monica-developed sequel was first unveiled back in 2020, but news on the game since then has been scant, with a new trailer late last year setting up the overarching story of Ragnarok. Sony says that some worldwide devs will feature, but at only 20 minutes, the schedule is tight for Kratos and the boy.

Outside of this though, it's anyone's guess as to what could show up later today at the PlayStation State of Play showcase. Perhaps we finally will see the return of Final Fantasy 16, or perhaps we'll be waiting months longer for news on the new game.