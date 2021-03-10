How to watch Snyder Cut - here's where to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League

Want to watch Snyder Cut? Us too. If you're hyped about Zack Snyder's Justice League after years of teasing, we've got good news - in the US, all you need is HBO Max. This unseen version of the movie is available exclusively on the streaming service from March 18 2021. As for the rest of the world, it'll be possible to watch the Snyder Cut through as-yet unnamed streaming services on the same day.

In terms of how much it'll set you back to watch Snyder Cut, US readers are looking at a HBO Max monthly subscription of $14.99p/m. Although this is more expensive than the likes of Disney Plus, you're getting plenty of content to keep you busy. Besides director Zack Snyder's Justice League, you can binge the rest of the DC Extended Universe - including the recent Birds of Prey film starring Harley Quinn - or go back to Christian Bale's version of Batman with the Dark Knight trilogy. In addition, everything slated for 2021 from Warner Bros. will be arriving on HBO Max and in theaters at the same time.

Sadly, it's less clear for anyone wanting to watch the Snyder Cut outside of the US. Because HBO Max isn't available in the likes of Australia, for instance, international viewers will apparently have to pay for view on demand via other services to catch up with Zack Snyder's Justice League this March 18. As an example, the film is available exclusively via the Now TV Sky Cinema Pass in the UK and Ireland.

Wondering what makes this version of the movie different? While we got a theatrical release of Justice League in 2017, Snyder's departure from the project resulted in reshoots that gave us something very different from his original vision. This new cut allows him to offer the story he'd planned from the start, and it's estimated to include 75% unseen footage. So even though it brings us a similar plot of Batman and Wonder Woman forming a team to protect the world from invasion, it's stuffed with new scenes and designs that were left on the cutting room floor.

Watch Snyder Cut - US

Want to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League? It's easy. The movie arrives on HBO Max this March 18, so all you need is a standard month for $14.99. There aren't any other deals available at the time of writing, so this is the best and cheapest option by virtue of being the only one. It's also the single way of being able to watch Snyder Cut in the US - the special director's cut of the film is an HBO Max exclusive.

Watch Snyder Cut - UK

Hoping to watch Snyder Cut? Even though the UK doesn't have HBO Max, you'll be able to stream Zack Snyder's Justice League via a Now TV Sky Cinema Pass from 18 March. The movie is exclusive to Sky in the UK, Ireland, Germany, and Austria, so it won't appear anywhere else. Luckily, there's a seven-day Now TV free trial to take advantage of if you're based in Britain.

Stream Snyder Cut everywhere else

Will you be able to watch Snyder Cut everywhere else? Yes. Even though HBO Max can only be found in the US right now, Zack Snyder's Justice League will still be available in Australia, Europe, and beyond this March 18 thanks to other streaming services. More specifically, it's up for 'view on demand' if you're not based in the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, or Austria - you pay to rent it, in other words.

The trouble is, we don't know what those other streaming services are just yet. We'll keep you informed as and when we hear more, but you can bet that the usual suspects (like Apple or Amazon) are going to be prime candidates.

In fact, the only countries that aren't getting the film yet are China, France, and Japan. It's unclear why, and the release date for Zack Snyder's Justice League in those regions is currently unknown. We'll keep you informed as and when we know more.

