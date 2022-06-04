How to watch Love Island 2022 online and stream season 8 online from anywhere

Love Island, TV's most addictive dating show is back for its eighth season, with hosts Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling bringing together a whole new preening posse of bronzed and sculpted scamps. The teeth may be fake but the awkwardness is real, and you can read on as we explain how to watch Love Island 2022 online from anywhere.

Brace yourself for a crash course in the latest dating parlance from the top minds in the field, but only if you can concentrate on what the mouths connected to all of those sculpted abs and arms are saying. Oh, and remind me to join the gym.

This year's contestants include Indiyah, who describes herself as a player and says she’s on Love Island because she finds social media a bit much. Spare a thought for Ikenna, who's been on a lifelong search for somebody, anybody as good-looking as he is.

Roman lothario Davide thinks he's Jupiter himself, and Tasha enters the villa as Love Island's first ever deaf contestant (and a dead ringer for Laura Whitmore).

Airing on ITV2, viewers in the UK can live stream Love Island 2022 on ITV Hub. All the details on exact dates and times are below. Not going to be in the country? You can use a VPN from abroad to watch Love Island 2022 on ITV Hub for free (opens in new tab) as if you were at home.

How to watch Love Island 2022 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV2

The villa may be new, but free-to-air ITV2 is still Love Island's true home. Episodes air at 9pm BST every single night from Monday, June 6, with the Saturday night episodes dedicated to unseen bits. You can also live stream new episodes and catch up on anything you've missed via ITV's streaming service, ITV Hub (opens in new tab), which is also free to use. ITV Hub can be finicky, but you can access it on a wide range of devices, from smartphones, tablets and computers, to select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and media streaming devices like the Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access ITV Hub (opens in new tab) content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day money-back guaranteeso you can try before you buy.

How to watch Love Island 2022 online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when Love Island 2022 airs, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access ITV Hub from anywhere as if you were in the UK. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Love Island UK season 8 online in Australia

(opens in new tab) 9Now

Fans based in Australia can stream new episodes of Love Island UK season 8 on 9Now (opens in new tab), which is completely free to use. Episodes will be just a couple of days behind the UK, arriving on the service from June 8. To tune in, all you need to do is register with your email address and provide your local, Australian ZIP code. If you're away from Oz but want to catch that hanky-panky, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Love Island UK season 8 online in the US

(opens in new tab) Hulu

There's no word on when Love Island UK season 8 will hit the US, but if the previous season is anything to go by, it's possible that it could arrive in a matter of weeks. When it is released in the US, it's almost certainly going to be available to watch on Hulu, which has the previous seven seasons available on catchup. You can subscribe to Hulu from $6.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. Alternatively, get Hulu all under one payment with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus as part of the great-value Disney Plus bundle (opens in new tab). It costs just $13.99 per month (or $19.99 without ads). Alongside Hulu Originals like Woke and The Dropout, you'll also be able to stream the Marvel and Star Wars canon in full, as well as live sports action from UFC to soccer and PGA Tour golf.

