How to watch Loki online - stream the brand-new show for less

The god of mischief is returning this week, so you may be wondering how to watch Loki online for less. 'Are there any trials or discounts available right now?', for example. We're here to help with that. Because the show is exclusive to the Disney Plus streaming service, getting a good deal on that platform is essential if you want to stream Loki with as little fuss as possible.

Seeing as there's no Disney Plus free trial anymore, the cheapest way to watch Loki online for most of us is grabbing a single month of the service ($7.99 in the US, £7.99 in the UK, and $11.99 in both Canada or Australia). However, the best-value method for US readers would be to get what is essentially a three-for-the-price-of-two bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99 per month. That allows you to stream Loki and a ton of other content you might be interested in for way less than normal.

Watch Loki's story in order

This series follows the 2012 version of Loki who escaped with the Tesseract during Endgame's time-heist. Because that was never supposed to happen, he's now being targeted by a mysterious force responsible for the proper flow of time.

Confused? Here's the correct viewing order to catch up on Loki's story so far:

Ready to get started? We've listed the best Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up deals below.

Watch Loki - US

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

Disney Plus is the only way to stream Loki; this series is a Disney Plus exclusive. With that in mind, the cheapest way to see it right now would be to grab a $7.99 per month subscription (just remember, you'll need at least a couple of months to see the entire series due to new episodes launching each week). Alternatively, there's always the triple bundle with Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $13.99p/m (or $19.99p/m with no Hulu ads).

Watch Loki - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Based in Canada? You'll need Disney Plus to watch Loki online, too, and the cheapest way to get it at the moment is via an $11.99 p/m membership. You'll need at least a couple of months to finish the season, though - new episodes are released each week.View Deal

Watch Loki - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

Want to stream Loki in the UK? Your cheapest option would be the £7.99 per month subscription (but bear in mind that you'll need at least a couple of months to see the entire season thanks to new episodes releasing each week). You could also pick up a Disney Plus gift card to enable a loved one watch Loki online.

Watch Loki - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

Where can you stream Loki in Australia? You guessed it: on Disney Plus. The entire series is a Disney Plus exclusive, and the cheapest way of getting each episode would be the $11.99 per-month subscription (or $12.99p/m in New Zealand). Want maximum value for money, on the other hand? The $119.99 annual membership is the way to go.

Watch Loki - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year

If you want to watch Loki online in India, Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only ways to do it. They're pretty great value for money, though: as well as Disney Plus access on the Premium tier, you get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. Grab the annual option and it's even better - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees.

Other regions

If you've got Disney Plus in your area, you should be able to watch Loki online. It's a Disney Plus exclusive and is releasing in most regions at the same time, so members can get in on the action right away. Anyone that doesn't have access to Disney Plus in their country shouldn't panic, however - the House of Mouse has stated that the streaming service will launch across the globe in the next year or two.

