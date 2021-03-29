How to watch Godzilla vs Kong online - here's where you can stream the monster showdown

If you're wondering how to watch Godzilla vs Kong online, we've got good news. In the US, the only thing you'll need is a HBO Max subscription as the movie is arriving on the streaming service (and in theaters) this week on Wednesday, March 31. As for where you can stream Godzilla vs Kong across the globe, you'll need to rent it via the likes of Amazon to get your MonsterVerse fix.

Now that we've covered the most important detail of how to watch Godzilla vs Kong online, you need to know how much it will cost. Because the movie is an HBO Max exclusive in the US, you'll need to pick up a one-month membership at $14.99 to see it. Yes, it's more expensive than rival services like Disney Plus. But on the bright side, you're able to dig into a pretty extensive library - including the ability to watch Snyder Cut - while you're signed up.

So, why are the Big Lizard and Equally Big Ape clashing? Beyond it being a cool idea (as the culmination of the 'MonsterVerse' so far, it brings the story of 2014's Godzilla reboot, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters to a head while presumably setting up more movies to come), the wheels are set in motion because humanity is trying to find King Kong a new home. Unfortunately, they wind up putting him in the path of a rampaging Godzilla in the process. Cue some skyscraper-sized fisticuffs in an epic that our Godzilla vs Kong review says "packs a real wollop."

Watch Godzilla vs Kong - US

Want to know how to watch Godzilla vs Kong online? You'll need a HBO Max subscription for $14.99 per month. That's because the movie is an HBO Max exclusive; you won't find it on any other streaming service. Don't worry about being locked in, though. There's no binding contract, so you can cancel at any time before your second month rolls over. That way you'll avoid any other fees.

Stream Godzilla vs Kong in other regions

Is it possible to stream Godzilla vs Kong around the world? Yes, but the situation is a little more complicated than it is in the US. Readers across the UK, Australia, and beyond will need to rent the film via pay-to-view services such as Amazon this April 1. No, that isn't an April Fool's prank. The film really will launch on the international day of bad jokes. If cinemas are open in your area, it'll turn up there too.

The situation may change, but we wouldn't count on it - at the time of writing, you won't be able to watch Godzilla vs Kong as part of any streaming service memberships outside of the US. Instead, you'll need to pay to rent the film separately.

