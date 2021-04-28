How to watch Godzilla vs Kong online - only two days remain to stream the monster showdown

Wondering how to watch Godzilla vs Kong online? You're in the right place, but you'll have to be quick as the movie is only sticking around for a few more days in the US where you can see the monster mash-up exclusively on HBO Max until April 30. After that, you'll have to wait until the film finishes its theatrical run before it returns to the service. Or you might get the option of paying for it on-demand beforehand, but it'll be a pricey rental. As for the rest of the world, global viewers are also able to stream Godzilla vs Kong on the likes of Amazon Prime Video.

HBO Max: See deals and offers

Now that we've covered the most important detail of how to watch Godzilla vs Kong online, you need to know how much it will cost. Fortunately, it won't set you back too much. A one-month membership for HBO Max is $14.99 in the US, so you're able to stream Godzilla vs Kong and everything else the service has to offer (including the ability to watch Snyder Cut) for less than a trip to the theatre. While pricier than rival services like Disney Plus, the extensive HBO Max library more than makes up for that.

Living in the UK, Australia, and beyond? You can watch Godzilla vs Kong for the same price as other view-on-demand releases. The UK version will set you back £15.99, for instance.

Wondering why the Big Lizard and Equally Big Ape are clashing? Beyond it being a cool idea (as the culmination of the 'MonsterVerse' so far, it brings the story of 2014's Godzilla reboot, Kong: Skull Island, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters to a head while presumably setting up more movies to come), the wheels are set in motion because humanity is trying to find King Kong a new home. Unfortunately, they wind up putting him in the path of a rampaging Godzilla in the process. Cue some skyscraper-sized fisticuffs in an epic that our Godzilla vs Kong review says "packs a real wollop."

Want more information about what you're getting for your cash? Don't miss our guide to finding the best HBO Max prices.

Watch Godzilla vs Kong online today

Watch Godzilla vs Kong - US

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

Want to know how to watch Godzilla vs Kong online? You'll need a HBO Max subscription for $14.99 per month. That's because the movie is an HBO Max exclusive; you won't find it on any other streaming service. Don't worry about being locked in, though. There's no binding contract, so you can cancel at any time before your second month rolls over. That way you'll avoid any other fees. Plus, the movie becomes unavailable after April 30 so it's a good time to call things a day if you wanted to save cash.

View Deal

Stream Godzilla vs Kong in other regions

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Is it possible to stream Godzilla vs Kong around the world? Yes, but the situation is a little more complicated than it is in the US. Because HBO Max is a US exclusive, there's no one easy place to find the movie in the UK, Australia, and beyond. Instead, it's landing as a view-on-demand rental at sites like Amazon Prime Video. In the UK, this will set you back £15.99. And remember, it's not a permanent purchase unlike Premier Access on Disney Plus - it's a rental, so the film will disappear after a set amount of time.

The situation may change, but we wouldn't count on it - at the time of writing, you won't be able to watch Godzilla vs Kong as part of any streaming service memberships outside of the US. Instead, you'll need to pay to rent the film separately... or see it in the cinema when they reopen.

Want more?

To make sure you can stream Godzilla vs Kong at its best, take a look at our recommendations for the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers). They'll show off the movie in all its glory. Don't forget to check out the best gaming sound system, either.

Looking for different streaming options, on the other hand? Don't miss our guide to Hulu prices and bundles, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles. Similarly, we've listed a few HBO Max classics that should be on your radar below.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.