How to watch Doctor Who online: season 12 free streaming options around the world

It's almost here, after a year of waiting! So sit back and find out how start your year in style with our guide on how to watch Doctor Who online. Wherever you are in the world, we can help make sure you have options for streaming Doctor Who season 12.

The Doctor Who New Year's special marks the start of season 12 on January 1 with part one of a two-parter called Spyfall. We won't even have to wait long to see part two as it will be airing a few days later on Sunday January 5.

We didn't get a Christmas special this year, but seeing as that usually marks the end of a season, we're very happy dive into a whole season rather than face another daunting gap. We can't wait to see what happens when Jodie Whittaker's Doctor takes on the Cybermen for the first time too!

So let's get down to it. Look below for all the latest options on how to watch Doctor Who online or on broadcast TV in the UK and beyond.

How to watch Doctor Who season 12 online for free in the UK

The first episode of Doctor Who Season 12 (aka the New Year's special) will be broadcast on BBC One on January 1 at 6:55pm - so get the kettle on five minutes early! Then stick a reminder in your calendar for the second episode on Sunday January 5 at 7pm, which will be its regular timeslot for the rest of season 12.

If you can't get to the TV (this is what happens if you buy a Nintendo Switch deal for kids at Christmas to be fair), then you can watch live on your mobile, tablet, iPad, laptop or gaming console via the official BBC iPlayer app. Or as an alternative, there's also the handy TVPlayer.com which allows you to livestream a bunch of other UK freeview channels too.

How to watch Doctor Who season 12 online in the USA

Regular Doctor Who fans will be relieved to know that BBC America is once again the simplest option for watching Doctor Who season 12 in the US. It will be broadcast live on January 1 8pm ET and 7pm PT.

Watch Doctor Who online for free around the world

If you're not in the UK, then geo-blocking is going to block access to free UK streaming services if you try and get access. Well, most of the time...

Thankfully for all you holiday-makers and business travellers, you can get your device to think it's back in the UK via a handy VPN app. A VPN changes your IP address to a country of your choice, opening up a world of local alternative streaming options. VPNs are excellent for boosting your online privacy and security settings too from malicious snoopers.

There are lots (too many!) of VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for gaming guide and found that ExpressVPN not only comes out on top for gamers but we find it's got the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get setup within minutes to get ready to watch Doctor Who online:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect the server to the relevant location

So for Doctor Who, that would be anywhere in the UK. A London server is usually the default, but you can pick any of the British city suggestions it offers.

3: Head over to TVPlayer.com

This free service is a nice legal way to enjoy livestreaming Doctor Who on New Year's Day at 6:55pm (GMT) and then on Sunday's at 7pm (GMT) afterward.

How to watch old Doctor Who episodes and seasons

The BBC iPlayer has all the previous 11 seasons of Doctor Who since the revival of the show in 2005. If you want to really wind back the clocks though, then you might be interested to know that the new streaming service, BritBox, has all the classic episodes starting in the 1960s. Naturally, you'll need to turn on your VPN to get around any geo-restrictions involved.