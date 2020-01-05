How to watch Doctor Who online: season 12 free streaming options around the world for episode 2

Want to know how to watch Doctor Who online? We've done the research and can help you find the best options to enjoy the ongoing Doctor Who season 12 wherever you are in the world. Episode 2, or part two of the opening Spyfall double episode, is now less than one hour away.

The Doctor Who New Year's special on January 1st marked the start of season 12 a few days ago and now Doctor Who will settle into a regular Sunday timeslot for the rest of the remaining episodes.

So let's get down to it. Look below for all the latest options on how to watch Doctor Who online or on broadcast TV in the UK and beyond.

How to watch Doctor Who season 12 online for free in the UK

This second episode of Doctor Who Season 12 will be broadcast on BBC One later today at 7:00pm.

You don't have to watch it on broadcast TV though, as livestreaming via the BBC iPlayer is another option used by millions of viewers. iPlayer is available on smart TVs, mobile, tablet, iPad, laptop, streaming sticks or gaming console. This is a neat option if the kids have taken over the living room TV because you picked up a sweet Nintendo Switch deal lately. Or as another alternative, there's also the handy website TVPlayer.com which allows you to livestream a bunch of other UK freeview channels too.

If you miss the live broadcast, there's no need to worry. You'll also be able to watch the new season's episodes of Doctor Who at your leisure by streaming it from the BBC iPlayer service as standard after each one has been broadcast on TV first. You can also watch the first episode of season 12 right now.

How to watch Doctor Who season 12 online in the USA

Regular Doctor Who fans will be relieved to know that BBC America is once again the simplest option for watching Doctor Who season 12 in the US. Episode 2 will be broadcast live tonight at 8pm ET / 7pm PT. And if you missed the first episode a few days ago, it's actually being repeated directly before episode 2 tonight.

Watch Doctor Who online for free around the world

If you're not in the UK, then geo-blocking is going to block access to free UK streaming services if you try and get access. Well, most of the time...

Thankfully for all you holiday-makers and business travellers, you can get your device to think it's back in the UK via a handy VPN app. A VPN changes your IP address to a country of your choice, opening up a world of local alternative streaming options. VPNs are excellent for boosting your online privacy and security settings too from malicious snoopers.

There are lots (too many!) of VPN providers out there and we've tested a wide range of them on our best VPN for gaming guide and found that ExpressVPN not only comes out on top for gamers but we find it's got the best selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world along with reassuring privacy options. We especially love how the app can be set to automatically protect you on any public Wi-Fi, making browsing and shopping online less risky at a cafe or on public transport.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to get ready to watch Doctor Who online:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

There's a great offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.

2: Connect the server to the relevant location

So for Doctor Who, that would be anywhere in the UK. A London server is usually the default, but you can pick any of the British city suggestions it offers.

3: Head over to TVPlayer.com

This free service is a nice legal way to enjoy livestreaming Doctor Who episode 2 tonight at 7pm (GMT).

How to watch old Doctor Who episodes and seasons

The BBC iPlayer has all the previous 11 seasons of Doctor Who since the revival of the show in 2005. If you want to really wind back the clocks though, then you might be interested to know that the new streaming service, BritBox, has all the classic episodes starting in the 1960s. Naturally, you'll need to turn on your VPN to get around any geo-restrictions involved.