How to fly in Horizon Forbidden West and unlock the Sunwing override

If you want to know how to fly in Horizon Forbidden West and get the Sunwing override, we're about to explain the Wings of the Ten mission, and when and where it all happens. Obviously if you don't want to know all that, then stop reading. We won't spoilt anything other than the act of flying but if you're not here looking for the information ahead, then leave.

Unsurprisingly, being able to fly in Horizon Forbidden West, when you unlock the ability to override Sunwings, is a game changer. Suddenly you can get around way faster and previously inaccessible areas open up - there are parts of the map and collectibles that flight makes easier to reach for sure, but also some places you absolutely cannot reach on foot. Once you have the override you can summon Sunwings like any other mount - they'll even scoop you off the ground or, if they're already circling around overhead you can just use the Pullcaster to reach them.

How unlock the Sunwing overide and fly in Horizon Forbidden West and

To be able to fly in Horizon Forbidden West you're going to need to complete the main mission Gemini. I'm not going to directly explain what that is to avoid spoiling too much, but it's a level 30 mission that takes place quite a way into the story - it's not quite end game territory but more or less there. This mission will take some time and features several stages and an interlude you'll be locked into, before you can return to your base, so be prepared for a journey.

Even when you do get back to your base, there's still a few more Gemini loose ends to tie up before you'll start the Wings of the Ten mission. Depending on what side missions you might have already discovered, you might recognise this as some quests can't be attempted until you've completed it.

The start of this mission will see you crafting a Sunwing override:

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Because crafting the override is the first step of the quest, it might feel like you're locked into another big mission but you can break off if you want. We hacked our first Sunwing, for example, and immediately went and sorted out the locked Tallneck that had been bothering us for most of the game. However, hacking the Sunwing does lead nicely into the rest of the mission and involves a big chunk of flying so it's not the worst thing to see it through to the end.

Once it's over you'll find the Sunwing acts like any other mount, although it occupies a separate slot so you can have both a ground and air option at once. If you whistle it'll scoop you up off the ground and you can jump off with square at any time. It'll usually be hovering around above you once you leave it behind and you can Pullcaster up when the prompt appears.

