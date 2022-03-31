Horizon Forbidden West nerfs fan-favourite weapons, and players are wondering why

Horizon Forbidden West's Powershots skill no longer restocks ammo, and fans aren't happy about it.

The Powershots Valor Surge soups up your ranged attacks allowing you to do more damage for a certain number of shots, but developer Guerrilla Games has added a slight change to make the game more balanced. While you still get 5 powerful shots that don't consume ammo, the ability no longer refills your selected ammo type, making your supply of rare ammo much more limited.

Posting on the Horizon Forbidden West subreddit, Marlon195 says that because Powershots has been 'nerfed', the game's rare crafting ingredients should now be easier to obtain.

The Reddit user also argues that mechanics shouldn't be rebalanced in a game such as Horizon Forbidden West, where the player fights only AI opponents. They instead suggest that Guerrilla "add a nightmare difficulty or something for those who want more of a challenge and find machines too squishy".

Elsewhere, user ignimbrite complains about nerfs to a couple of Legendary weapons, noting that the damage on the Death Seeker's hunter bow and the Forgefall. At the end of their post, they exclaim "it's a freaking single player game ya dorks."

There are others who support developers nerfing weapons and abilities in single-player games, such as quicknir, who wrote, "Nerfing stuff in a SP game is fine, it's ok to not want certain weapons, abilities, gear, etc, to be way better than everything else. It's part of the vision of the game; maybe less critical than in a multiplayer game where people push the envelope against one another, but still part of it."

The ammo refill feature was seemingly removed due to an exploit that allowed you to endlessly restock your supply. "It was probably hard to remove that glitch without removing the intended usage of powershots," says quicknir.

Others were far less forgiving about the change, "I knew they would nerf powershot can't go having fun in my single player game," said Vagrant0012.

"Yeah, not too happy with the decision," agreed Mozambeepbeep. "There's a give and take in balance changes, but GG seems hell bent on sucking any ounce of fun found in the game."

The latest Horizon Forbidden West 1.09 patch reduces loading screens and adds lots of other minor fixes.

