What's the Horizon Forbidden West Death's Door code?

The Horizon Forbidden West Death's Door code might not to be too obvious to find, depending on how much time you've spent exploring the world before you reach it. You see, nearly all the locked doors in Horizon Forbidden West that need a code, have the code nearby on a data point you can scan. The game never really explains this, it just hopes you'll eventually start to realise that 'door' + 'mention of a number' = 'code'. But, unless you've been doing a lot of the Ruin puzzles, it's easy to reach this point in the game without knowing that's a thing. So if you're having trouble with the Death's Door code in Horizon Forbidden West, let us point it out for you.

What is the Horizon Forbidden West Death's Door code?

Horizon Forbidden West Death's Door code 7482

(Image credit: PlayStation)

You'll need the Horizon Forbidden West Death's Door code while exploring Latopolis, shortly after finding HADES and speaking to Sylens. Once you have the Firegleam Ignitor upgrade you can get inside this old world facility, and prepare for a lot of exploring, climbing and jumping the flooded base. Eventually you'll reach a locked door that needs a code. If you turn around and look directly behind you from the terminal, you'll see a door opposite. Look in there and you'll find a data point you can scan with this message:

(Image credit: PlayStation)

If you haven't done many of the Ruin puzzles we mentioned you might not know that door codes are nearly always semi hidden in messages - any mention of a number in a data point note is usually a code. So that 'Sovereign 7482' is exactly what you're after.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Pop the 7482 number in the terminal and you'll have the Horizon Forbidden West Death's door code sorted, and the way opened. You're now free to move on and see what's next, and if you get stuck on any other door codes later, just remember to check for any notes and messages you can scan nearby.

