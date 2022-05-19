Hogwarts Legacy finally shows off Hogsmeade via an ASMR video

Hogwarts Legacy has quietly revealed a slate of new locations via a new ASMR video.

Just yesterday, the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel uploaded the 20-minute video below, giving viewers a relaxing rainy Spring night to enjoy. The video actually shows off some brand new locations for the game that we hadn't previously seen, including aspects of Hogwarts Castle itself, and Hogsmeade.

We get a slight look at the grounds of Hogwarts Castle in the video, as the camera slowly pans over the trees surrounding the castle's halls, and the plants surrounding walkways and other areas. There are shots of what looks to be Hogsmeade Village in the video, as we see a magical watering can going about its business under the shade of slanting rooftops.

This is actually one of the best looks at Hogwarts Legacy that we've seen so far. After revealing the game several years ago, Warner Bros. went quiet on the title, only bringing it back into the light earlier this year in March with a brand new gameplay trailer during a dedicated PlayStation State of Play showcase.

Now we know that Hogwarts Legacy is aiming for a Holiday 2022 launch. After initially being delayed out of launching last year in 2021, the latest venture in the Wizarding World is currently on track to arrive later this year. Despite appearing in the recent State of Play presentation from PlayStation, Hogwarts Legacy is actually coming to PC and Xbox platforms as well.

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you’d like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling’s rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality in the US, or Mermaids in the UK.