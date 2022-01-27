Hitman 3 Steam owners get free upgrades after launch troubles

Hitman 3 Steam owners are getting free upgrades to more expensive editions of the game after a launch marred by missed expectations and upset players.

After a year of PC exclusivity on Epic Games Store, IO Interactive finally brought Hitman 3 to Steam last week. Unfortunately, waiting fans were surprised to be greeted by a confusing range of options for purchasing the game and its two predecessors (whose levels can also be played in upgraded form in Hitman 3). One particular sticking point was the full $60 price tag for just the base game, and IO Interactive today announced a plan to help smooth things over by giving away some extra content that you'd normally have to pay extra for.

"Ultimately, we didn’t meet our own expectations of a launch experience and we don’t like that our Steam community is beginning their HITMAN 3 journey in this way," IO Interactive wrote in a post to Hitman 3's Steam community page.

If you own Hitman 3 on Steam, you'll be given a free upgrade to Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition, which will entitle you to all the extra Deluxe edition content which has already been added to the game - including exclusive Escalation Contracts, suits, items, and more. If you already own the Deluxe Edition or Hitman Trilogy, you'll also get an upgrade to the Seven Deadly Sins Collection, featuring a set of new challenges and unlockable rewards pulled from the mind of Agent 47. The offers will remain valid through February 19, 2022.