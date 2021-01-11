Hitman 3 pre-order price guide: join the world's greatest assassin on his latest set of missions

A Hitman 3 pre-order is youyr best way to enjoy Agent 47being back and at large. But securing the services of the world's greatest assassin doesn't often come cheap. To help with that, we've outlined the various different Hitman 3 pre-orders that the third and final part of developer Io Interactive's World of Assassination trilogy comes in, including where you can find it at the best price, and how you can be sure you're getting the best possible version for your platform of choice.

While not quite a launch game for either the PS5 or Xbox Series X, Hitman 3 is one of the first major releases of 2021, and one of the biggest games to release since the arrival of the new consoles. And rest assured - while the two previous games in the series launched on last-gen consoles, Hitman 3 will be taking full advantage of the new hardware, running at 4K and 60fps on current-gen machines. If you've been playing the series for years already, however, then you'll still be able to play through the entire series on your console of choice - not only are there free next-gen upgrades available if you buy on PS4 or Xbox One (via Smart Delivery on Microsoft's consoles) but the missions and features from both Hitman and Hitman 2 will also be playable within Hitman 3 in their entirety.

That's essentially three games in one, so even if you've never played the first two World of Assassination games, this is a great place to explore the entire trilogy of one of the best stealth games out there. Hitman 3 launches on January 20, 2021, so you've still got a short, but perfectly placed, period to grab a deal before Agent 47 jets off to his first hit.

Get the best Hitman 3 pre-order prices and deals

There are two versions of Hitman 3 pre-order top go for. The Hitman 3 Standard Edition will grant access to every level and a whole suite of ways to bump off all of Agent 47's targets, with multiple ways to replay every mission. If you fancy even more, however, you can also grab the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition, which offers some digital goodies, exclusive in-game outfits, and Deluxe Escalations to provide even more ways to bump off your quarry.

Hitman 3 pre-order bonuses

If you move fast, you'll be able to grab the Hitman 3 pre-order bonuses before the game releases on January 20. Pre-order the Standard Edition and you'll get access to the Trinity Pack - three exclusive cosmetics fitting the always-dapper Agent 47 out in three monochrome outfits; White, Red, and Black. The Trinity Pack is automatically included as part of the Deluxe Edition, so you won't need to pre-order that one to get these particular benefits.

(Image credit: Io Interactive)

Hitman 3 pre-order prices - Standard Edition

(Image credit: I/O Interactive)

The Hitman 3 Standard Edition is the simpler of the game's two versions, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty to explore. There are six locations on offer in total, meaning plenty of targets to take on in locations like Dubai, Dartmoor, and Chongqing, as well as features like escalation contracts to make securing your target even more tricky.

US Hitman 3 pre-order Standard Edition price links

PS4 | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.99

PS5 | Amazon - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.99



Xbox One/Xbox Series X | Best Buy - $59.99 | Amazon - $59.99 | Walmart - $59.99

PC | CDKeys - $54.79

UK Hitman 3 Standard Edition pre-order price links

PS4 | Amazon UK - £54.99 | 365games - £48.99 | The Game Collection - £44.95

PS5 | Amazon UK - £54.99 | 365games - £50.99 | The Game Collection - £49.95



Xbox One/Xbox Series X | Amazon UK - £54.99| 365games - £48.99 | The Game Collection - £44.95

PC | CDKeys - £39.99

Hitman 3 pre-order prices - Deluxe Edition

As well as all of the hits included in the Standard Edition of the game, the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition includes free access to the pre-order Trinity Pack, as well as a whole bunch of digital goodies, including an artbook, a soundtrack, and director commentary. On top of all that, you'll be able to look extra dapper thanks to some Deluxe in-game disguises, and pull of even more elaborate hits with some exclusive Escalation contracts.

(Image credit: Io Interactive)

US Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition pre-order price links

PS4 | Best Buy - $79.99

PS5 | Best Buy -$79.99



Xbox One/Xbox Series X | Best Buy - $79.99

UK Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition pre-order price links

PS4 | Amazon UK - £75.73 | 365games - £80.99| The Game Collection - £74.95

PS5 | Amazon UK - £79.99 | 365games - £80.99| The Game Collection - £79.95



Xbox One/Xbox Series X | Amazon UK - £79.99 | 365games - £80.99 | The Game Collection - £74.95

Getting the most out of Hitman 3

The best way to play Hitman 3 on console will be on the PS5 or the Xbox Series X, where you'll experience lower loading times and improved performance. If you've already grabbed a new console then you're in luck, but if you're still looking, our guides on where to buy a PS5 or where to buy an Xbox Series X should help. Alternatively, check out out list of the best gaming PCs if you're planning to pick the game up via the Epic Games Store.

Wherever you're playing, you might want to take this opportunity to invest in some new accessories, like the best PS4 controllers and best Xbox One controllers. And if the new year seems like a good opportunity to really upgrade your setup, you can also take a look at the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors, as well as the best gaming headsets or best gaming sound systems to truly immerse you in the sights and sounds of the World of Assassination.

Looking to pre-order or buy another big game?

If you think you might need a bit of a palate-cleanser after all those high-stakes hits, then look no further - there are plenty of new games that have already launched on the new consoles, and a load more that are coming out later in 2021.