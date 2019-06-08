How to watch EA Play E3 2019

EA is kicking off E3 2019 in style, with a whole morning of live streams focused around its biggest games for 2019 and beyond. Highlights of the EA E3 2019 showing are set to include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order gameplay footage, updates on titles like Apex Legends and Battlefield 5 , as well as our first looks at FIFA 20 and Madden NFL 20.

You can also tune into the live streams via Twitch , or on EA's official site . The E3 2019 schedule for EA's E3 2019 event will be as follows:

Saturday, June 8

9:15 PT / 12:15 ET / 17:15 BST: Countdown to EA Play

9:30 PT / 12:30 ET / 17:30 BST: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 BST: Apex Legends

10:30 PT / 13:30 ET / 18:30 BST: Battlefield V

11:00 PT / 14:00 ET / 19:00 BST: FIFA 20

11:30 PT / 14:30 ET / 19:30 BST: Madden NFL 20

12:00 PT / 15:00 ET / 20:00 BST: The Sims 4

The big standout from the presentation is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the new single player adventure from Respawn Entertainment. We got a small taste of the game at last years presentation, although it didn't contain any footage and was a tad awkward with how it was handled. It's coming out on November 15, 2019, so we're bound to get a ton of new info on it at the show this year.

Everything else is standard with new entries in yearly sports franchises and updates to live service shooters. But who knows, maybe EA will surprise us with a new announcement, you never know.