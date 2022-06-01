Disney has changed how it categorizes Hawkeye – which may suggest season 2 is on the cards

Hawkeye season 2 could be on the cards, despite not being confirmed yet – at least, according to a change made to Disney's Awards website (opens in new tab).

On Hawkeye's For Your Consideration page, the series is listed in the Outstanding Comedy Series category, whereas previously it came under the Limited Series category. The same thing happened with Loki last year – the show started out in the Limited Series category, before season 2 was confirmed at the end of the season 1 finale and it was changed to Outstanding Drama Series.

Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as master archer Clint Barton, while Hailee Steinfeld joins him as protegee Kate Bishop. Set in New York City post-blip, the pair must work together – however reluctantly – to confront enemies from Barton's past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. The show premiered weekly on Disney Plus in November and December 2021.

A spin-off series, Echo, is already in the works. It will center around Maya, who was played by Alaqua Cox in Hawkeye – in the comics she's a deaf woman who uses sound to perfectly copy other people's movements. She's the niece of Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) and the pair faced off in a showdown at the end of the series that saw her shoot her uncle. Echo is set to air sometime in 2023.