Hawkeye post-credits scene is the Christmas treat we didn't know we needed

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Hawkeye episode 6! Turn back now if you haven't seen the season finale!

Hawkeye episode 6 is here, and the season finale brought with it plenty of twists and turns. Eleanor Bishop is the one who hired Yelena Belova, Kingpin may or may not be dead, and we finally know who owns that Rolex watch.

Like most Marvel projects, though, the series ended with a post-credits scene – but it might not be what you're expecting.

Rather than a tease at what's to come in Marvel Phase 4, the sting is instead a Christmas treat for fans of Rogers: The Musical. Following the release of the full "Save the City" track, the post-credits scene has unveiled the all-singing, all-dancing scene in its entirety. That means you can finally watch the Broadway Avengers in all their glory as they defend New York City from the invading Chitauri army (as seen in The Avengers, but without the singing). "Happy Holidays from Marvel Studios," reads the title card before the scene.

"We were in the middle of the very worst part of the pandemic," Scott Wittman, who wrote the lyrics for the song (composed by Marc Shaiman), recently told Marvel.com of the track. "When we were writing it was like when people would go and bang on pots and pans for the hospital workers, first responders. It all seemed to fit into the universe that we were writing to. So, the notion of 'someone please save New York,' was the battle cry of [the song]."

All six episodes of Hawkeye are streaming on Disney Plus now. If you're all caught up, check out our guide on how to watch Marvel movies in order for a super-movie marathon, and see our roundup of the best Christmas movies ever for some festive spirit.