Here's the first look at the Harry Potter trio back for the reunion special

The first look at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson back for the HBO Max reunion special is here.

The trio are sitting together in the Gryffindor Common Room, and are all smiles. The actors appeared in all eight of the Harry Potter movies, with Radcliffe playing the titular character, Grint playing Ron Weasley, and Watson playing Hermione Granger.

The special, titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, looks back at the making of the movies to mark 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone released (that's Sorcerer's Stone in the US and India). It was filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

"The retrospective special will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time," says the special's official synopsis (H/T Variety).

The first look at the main trio reunited comes after the trailer for the special, which saw key actors in the franchise receive their Hogwarts-style reunion invitations.

Along with Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson, the HBO Max show will feature other cast members, including Ralph Fiennes (Voldermort), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Imelda Staunton (Professor Umbridge), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), and Gary Oldman (Sirius Black). Chris Columbus, who directed Philosopher's Stone and Chamber of Secrets, and produced Prisoner of Azkaban, will also be part of the special.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts arrives on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.