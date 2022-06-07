Hardcore Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans predicted the latest trailer via developer's new haircut

A group of Pokemon fans that study series director and producer Junichi Masuda for hints and clues on upcoming releases, and it led them to accurately calling that a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer was imminent.

Automation (opens in new tab) reports that the group, known as the Masuda Scholars’ Society, managed to nail the prediction after the Game Freak co-founder tweeted about going to a specific location in Tokyo before mentioning getting a haircut. That seems like a relatively normal thing for someone to do, so the outlet reached out to the Masuda Scholars’ Society to find out how that works precisely and have been told that “to know Masuda is to know Pokemon”, as the industry figure is known for leaving hints on social media for fans.

The group notes that Masuda’s social media activity as far back as 2016 shows that he tends to get a haircut at a particular saloon before he’s due to make media appearances, which are typically Pokemon focused. As such, the group got wise when he tweeted about going to Omotesando for a trim on May 29. Lo and behold, Game Freak revealed the new trailer a few days later after an announcement.

The Masuda Scholars’ Society also points out that he engages in heavier foreshadowing on social media. Masuda tweeted (opens in new tab) about going to France two weeks before the reveal of Pokemon X and Y back in 2012 and remarked that the “sun is still out, but the moon is shining bright” before the reveal of Pokemon Sun and Moon in 2016.

太陽がまだ出てるのに、月が大きく明るく輝いてる！！鳥たちもつぶやいてる（笑） pic.twitter.com/tcU7RIZytxFebruary 18, 2016 See more

The latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailers came with oodles of new details. Alongside a release date, we got a good glimpse at legendaries, Lechonk, and a pair of conveniently hot professors. Elsewhere, Masuda recently joined The Pokemon Company in a new senior role from Game Freak.

