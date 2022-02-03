Halle Berry teases a John Wick spin-off for her character

Halle Berry has talked about a potential John Wick spin-off for her character.

The actor joined the franchise in John Wick 3 as Sofia Al-Azwar, who helped Wick on his journey to meet the Elder in the desert. Sofia also has some vicious dogs, and is manager of the Casablanca Continental Hotel.

"Sofia's not in the next John Wick movie," Berry told IGN. "There could possibly be a Sofia... her own movie. So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy."

While the John Wick franchise so far consists of three films, with a fourth on the way, there's also more than one spin-off in the works. A TV show titled The Continental, focusing on a young Winston, is coming soon, while Ana de Armas has reportedly been cast in Ballerina, a film about an assassin out for revenge against her family's killers.

While John Wick 4 has wrapped filming, it was recently delayed all the way to 2023. Not much is known about the new movie just yet, but Keanu Reeves is back as the titular character, while Ian McShane returns as Winston, Lance Reddick plays Charon, Laurence Fishburne is the Bowery King, and newcomers to the cast include Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Bill Skarsgård.

While the title of the fourth installment hasn't been officially announced, a wrap gift appears to reveal that the film is called John Wick 4: Hagakure.

John Wick 4 arrives March 24, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all of 2022's major movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.