GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits: How to claim a free Arcade property

There are always plenty of properties, vehicles, items, and more to spend your hard-earned money on in Rockstar's online world, but if you're signed up to the right services then you can claim some GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits completely for free. This is due to the game being included in the Twitch Prime benefits program, which awards players with in-game loot and other bonuses for linking up their accounts. None of us want to miss out on free stuff, but the process for collecting your content in GTA Online involves a few steps which aren't necessarily obvious, so follow our guidance and we'll show you how to claim your GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits.

How to set up GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To take advantage of the GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits, you'll first need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber then sign up for a Twitch Prime account – or link your existing Twitch account, if you already have one. Then, you'll need to connect your Rockstar Social Club account to your Twitch Prime account so you can receive your rewards. And finally, you'll need to hit the "Claim now" button on the Twitch Prime site to send your rewards over to the game. You can claim your rewards by following the link below.

Activate GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards and claim your Arcade property

What are the current GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you are linking up your Social Club and Twitch Prime accounts for the first time, then you'll receive a one-off bonus of GTA$250,000 into your account. Aside from that, all players who link accounts will receive an extra 10% off on discounts within the game, plus up to 15% extra value when purchasing GTA Online Shark Cards. Currently, the main GTA Online Twitch Prime benefit is receiving the Pixel Pete's Arcade property for free, which is essential for planning the Diamond Casino heist. This should appear as free of charge on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website in-game, but if your Twitch Prime membership is in order and you pay full price, you'll receive a 100% rebate within 3 days.

What previous GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits were available

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits program has been running since July 2019, and there's been a variety of rewards available to players during that time. A lot of these offers are time limited and have since expired, so for the curious here's a list of everything that's been included so far:

Bonus GTA$1,250,000 (expired July 2019)

Free Casino Master Penthouse (expired October 2019)

Free Lago Zancudo Bunker (expired December 2019)

Free Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 (expired December 2019)

To keep on top of what GTA Online Twitch Prime benefits are currently available, along with announcements of upcoming rewards joining the program, make sure you follow the Rockstar Newswire for the latest information.

