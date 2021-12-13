GTA Online gets a tonne of new music alongside The Contract update this week

GTA Online is getting an all-new radio station and music updates later this week.

As announced by Rockstar earlier today, the brand new Motomami radio station will be debuting in GTA Online later this week on December 15. Presented by ROSALÍA and Arca, the new station will be blasting out tracks from Caroline Polachek, Daddy Yankee, Mr. Fingers, Aventura, Bad Gyal, and many more when it arrives in just two days from now.

Coming to GTA Online: a new station from ROSALÍA x Arca, station updates from Big Boy and DJ Pooh, and much more. Plus exclusive new music from Dr. Dre, ScHoolboy Q, Freddie Gibbs, and more as part of The Contract: https://t.co/RJ9Pj3VH8X pic.twitter.com/fOWX64oqdDDecember 13, 2021 See more

Additionally, two existing GTA Online radio stations are getting big overhauls. The first of these is Radio Los Santos, who recruits the likes of Hit-Boy, Freddie Gibbs featuring Pusha T, TiaCorine, Rich the Kid, Offset, Mozzy featuring YG, Saweetie, Future, Tyler, The Creator, Kodak Black, Mike Dean, and ScHoolboy Q for some new tracks.

The second of these stations is West Coast Classics, and it's putting on a show featuring Dr. Dre's back catalog. Dre tracks with the likes of 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Blackstreet, Ice Cube, Nas, and JAY-Z and will be arriving on West Coast Classics on December 15, courtesy of a Dre-themed takeover as hosted by DJ Pooh.

Earlier today, we reported that Dr. Dre would be releasing a brand new track featuring Eminem for the forthcoming GTA Online update. In addition to the overhauled radio stations and Motomami, GTA Online The Contract update will launch a brand new story for all players on December 15, as single-player characters Franklin and Lamar are hired by Dre as a clean-up crew. Wednesday of this week is going to be a massive day for GTA Online players.

How to make money fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Solomon Movie Props | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online tips | GTA Online Playing Cards | GTA Online Peyote Plants | GTA Online Serial Killer | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Action Figures | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card