GTA 5's Michael could be coming to GTA Online

GTA 5 protagonist Michael could be making his way to GTA Online.

As reported by VG247 (opens in new tab), a strange new NPC has been added to GTA Online, which, when added to the information uncovered in a recent datamine, suggests that something movie-related, possibly including GTA 5's Michael, could be on the cards for the mega-popular multiplayer game.

According to a tweet by Tez2 (opens in new tab), a well-known source for updates regarding GTA Online, data miner rollschuh2282 (opens in new tab) recently discovered a new scenario spawn point in GTA Online. This spawn point, found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X game files, is located in front of Record A studios and has "movie_set" as the assigned pedestrian model set.

This, combined with the recent Vespucci Job Remix, which made reference to movies, adds to the possibility that Rockstar is planning some sort of future content related to film. And given his ties to the movie business, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the upcoming content could include GTA 5 protagonist Michael.

In addition to the movie references from Vespucci Job Remix, @rollschuh2282 found out Rockstar added a new scenario spawn point, on GTAV PS5 & Xbox Series, in front of Record A Studios with "movie_set" as the assigned ped model set.A hint at a Movie DLC with Michael?#GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/kvLdPS0YR9June 2, 2022 See more

Tez2 followed up their tweet shortly after with another (opens in new tab) saying that "You can find the NPC assigned to the "Movie_Set" scenario between 7 to 11 AM in-game." We don't yet know exactly what all this means, and until we get official word from Rockstar, we can only speculate, but here's hoping that Michael does make an appearance in some form in GTA Online.

Following a plea from LGBTQ+ worker organization OutMakingGames last year, Rockstar has apparently removed transphobic content from the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 5.

