Grab an Amazon 4K Fire Stick for a new LOWEST EVER price

Thanks to the Prime Day deals today, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K media stick is on sale for just £26.99 / $24.99 if you have an Amazon Prime membership. The Fire Stick is optimal if you have a TV capable of playing content in 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ as the device is capable of it all. Plus, with your Prime membership, you'll have access to 4K select movies and shows ready to watch right now on Prime Video. A bargain!

Everyone's streaming content. Your mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister – they're all sharing your Netflix and Amazon Prime passwords to stream the latest TV shows and movies. If you're looking to have the best experience, though, you'll want to be streaming in 4K – and that's why you'll want the Amazon 4K Fire Stick.

With the Amazon 4K Fire Stick you can stream movies and shows from the majority of popular streamers, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Now, ITV Hub, All 4, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and more. Plus, it has Alexa built-in, so you can just talk at your remote and it'll do the hard work. So if you're after some new 4K movies to watch, just say "Alexa, find 4K movies" and jobs a good'un.

Amazon 4K Fire Stick

Amazon 4K Fire Stick | £49.99 £26.99 at Amazon / $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save up to 50% on an Amazon 4K Fire Stick this Prime Day. There are few better choices for streaming your favorite movies and shows straight onto your TV in Ultra HD.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite | £29.99 £18.99 at Amazon / $17.99 at Amazon

Not got a 4K TV? Then pick up the First Stick Lite, which allows you to stream all your favorite apps in HD – and is 37% off.View Deal

