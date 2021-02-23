Godzilla vs. Kong producer reveals how Kong has changed since Skull Island

Godzilla vs. Kong promises a showdown between two of the most iconic monsters in movie history. But for it to work, Kong had to change from his first MonsterVerse appearance in 2017's Kong: Skull Island – and now we have a better idea of exactly how he’s transformed.

"Kong is bigger in this film, there’s a line in Skull Island that he’s still growing, so he’s an adolescent in that film," Godzilla vs. Kong producer Alex Garcia told ComicBook.com. "Where we begin 40-something years later, he is significantly larger but he’s still the Kong you know."

So, we’re getting the Kong she told you not to worry about. But there’s so much more to the mayhem-causing monkey this time around – which will no doubt help him go toe-to-toe with Godzilla.

"He has a few tricks up his sleeve, just by virtue of being around in a modern world and things that he can use and use tactically that Godzilla can’t," explained Garcia.

While there’s little chance of Kong dabbing or flossing to distract the nuclear lizard, it’s clear that the implication is this Kong is stronger and smarter than the hot-headed one Tom Hiddleston’s James Conrad encountered in Jordan Voght-Roberts’ Skull Island.

Kong will need to be, too. The recent Godzilla vs. Kong trailer is potentially hiding an appearance from the real villain of the piece: Mechagodzilla. The nuts-and-bolts kaiju was spotted on a couple of occasions and could eventually lead to Kong and Godzilla teaming up to face the Big Bad.

Godzilla vs. Kong is out on HBO Max and in theaters in the US on March 31, with other territories getting it slightly earlier on March 26.

