Godfall pre-order guide: swot up on all the info to ensure you get get the best edition and price

A Godfall pre-order is the best way to ensure you're playing a genuinely next-gen game on PS5 and PC when it releases on Thursday, November 12. That's pretty dang soon, so it's a good idea to pre-order Godfall as soon as possible if you want to get a specific edition and all the goodies it promises.

Even though PS5 won't release until Thursday, November 19 in the UK and other countries, the game will still release on November 12, so you'll want to get your Godfall pre-order done to accompany your PS5 bundle (hopefully) ASAP - especially because you'll get some bonus goodies for doing so. Keep in mind, Godfall could be coming to Xbox Series X in May, but we won't have information on how to pre-order Godfall for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S until that is confirmed.

Godfall is an upcoming looter-slasher from Counterplay Games and Gearbox offering some fun soulslike melee combat coupled with epic abilities that are wrapped up in some seriously cool armor. You'll play the last of the Valorian knights on Aperion, and you must fight to save it. Enjoy the gameplay solo or co-op, choosing from one of five different weapon classes and 12 Valorplates that will provide unique abilities.

With inspiration drawn from Issac Asimov's Foundation franchise, expect an epic game with a story that will have you hacking and slashing your way through it, desperate to find out more. Heroic knights, ancient magic, modded armor - this sounds pretty dang cool, doesn't it?

Get the best Godfall pre-order deals

There are three editions of Godfall: Standard, Deluxe, and Ascended. The Standard edition will get you just the base game, while the Deluxe Edition will get you the base game and the first expansion (which is set to release in 2021). The Ascended Edition will give you the base game, first expansion, gold Valorplate skins, orange vertigo Valorplate skin, gold weapon pack, gold shield, royal banner, and Zodiac Knight lobby title.

You'll also get bonus items for pre-ordering for PS5 and PC, which include Zer0's sword from the Borderlands franchise, a Godfall Starter Pack, a Red Typhon Valorplate skin, and chrome Silverman, Phoenix, and Greyhawk Valorplate skin variants.

Whatever version you're interested in, to ensure you're well covered, we've collated a bunch of links directly to the go-to retailers, as well as letting our price-hunting tech sniff out the best deals near you no matter where you are in the world.

Godfall pre-orders - Standard Edition

Pre-order Godfall Standard Edition to get the game on day one. Considering the slightly higher price for next-gen titles, many may just end up getting the base version of the game for PS5. That's alright, as you'll still be getting a brand-new, next-gen experience.

US Godfall Standard Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Amazon - $69.99 | Walmart - $89.96 | Best Buy - $69.99

PC | Epic Games Store - $59.99



UK Godfall Standard Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Amazon UK - £69.99 | Game - £69.99 | 365 games - £62.99 | Base - £58.85 | The Game Collection - £59.95

Godfall pre-orders - Deluxe Edition

Godfall Deluxe Edition will get you the base game and the first expansion, which is set to release sometime in 2021. Since expansions will cost ya, why not save ahead of time and get it bundled with the game? And if you pre-order Godfall this way, you'll get the bonus digital loot we outlined above.

US Godfall Deluxe Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Amazon - $89.99 | Walmart - $119.96 | Best Buy - $89.99 |Target - $89.99

PC | Epic Games Store - $79.99

UK Godfall Deluxe Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Amazon UK - £89.99 | Game - £89.99 | Base - £78.85 | The Game Collection - £82.95 | 365games - £62.99 (currently out of stock)



Godfall pre-orders - Ascended Edition

Godfall Ascended Edition pre-order is what you wanna grab if you're looking to have the ultimate swag on day one. Here's what you'll get with the Ascended Edition:

Gold Valorplate skins for Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk

5x Gold weapon skins

Gold Shield skin

Gold Royal Banner skin

Unique multiplayer lobby title

Red Valorplate skin for Vertigo

US Godfall Ascended Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Amazon - $99.99 | Walmart - $129.96 | Best Buy - $99.99 |Target - $99.99

PC | Epic Games Store - $89.99

UK Godfall Ascended Edition pre-order links

PS5 | Game - £99.99

Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

