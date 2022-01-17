God of War beats Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone to become Sony’s biggest PC launch

God of War is currently Sony’s biggest PC launch overtaking the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

According to @BenjiSales on Twitter, God of War peaked on Steam with over 70,000 concurrent players over the weekend - making it the best-performing PlayStation Studios game on PC so far. Comparing this to Sony’s previous PC ports, Horizon Zero Dawn managed to achieve over 56,000, and Days Gone reached over 27,000 concurrent players.

The port itself has also been well-received. Review aggregator Metacritic currently lists God of War PC at a 93, compared to Horizon Zero Dawn's 83 and Days Gone's 76.

If you’re now wondering if it's worth replaying or experiencing the Santa Monica Studios game for the first time on PC, this God of War PC graphics comparison may be enough to persuade you.

However, if you’re not sure whether your PC will even run the Norse mythology adventure game, we have some good news. God of War PC has three different system requirements including a minimum, recommended, and ultra specification - for those who want to be able to see each of Kratos’ individual beard hairs on screen.

Let’s hope that the popularity of God of War is enough to bring more PlayStation titles to the platform. According to God of War director Cory Barlog, PlayStation PC ports started happening because Sony studios asked for it . In a recent interview, the developer revealed that: "I think it was the collective of studios all over saying this is a really good idea. We should be looking into this."