If you're asking how many chapters are in Ghostwire Tokyo, then you might be trying to work out your current progress through the overall story to see how much further you have to go. This is particularly important if you're facing the point of no return, and are debating whether it's time to commit or keep exploring Shibuya further. To make that decision, you need to know how many Ghostwire Tokyo chapters there are and what main missions must be cleared so you can move on, which we've got all of the information on right here.

Ghostwire Tokyo chapters

(Image credit: Bethesda)

There are a total of six Ghostwire Tokyo chapters, though their individual lengths vary greatly. The first chapter is over quickly, with the second providing more content then the third and fourth chapters being considerably longer. At the end of Chapter 4 you'll reach a point of no return, however the fifth and sixth chapters combined can be cleared in under an hour to get you back to the open world for ongoing exploration.

Naturally, the amount of time to complete each chapter will depend on how many side quests you take on and the number of collectibles you go searching for, but here's a breakdown of the Ghostwire Tokyo chapters and the main missions required to clear them:

Chapter 1: Beginnings

The Vanishing

City of Shadows





Chapter 2: Trouble

KK

Clearing the Fog

A Maze of Death

The Buried Life

The Caves of Steel





Chapter 3: Connection

Pillar of Light

Blindness

Agony





Chapter 4: Contortion

Giants

The Black Tower





Chapter 5: Severance

Family

Tokyo Tower





Chapter 6: Binding

Mari

Gate to the Underworld

Farewells

Once you finish Chapter 6 and complete the main story, you'll be prompted to create a new save file that puts you back to the point of no return in Chapter 4, but with everything you unlocked from Chapters 5 and 6. This will let you clear up any side missions, collectibles, spirits etc that you have outstanding, and you can also repeat the final two chapters from this point if desired.

This is particularly useful if you're trying to obtain the Hero of Shibuya trophy for completing the main story after transferring 100% of the spirits in the city, as it means you can can continue collecting spirits around Shibuya using the bonuses you unlock for beating the game. Once you reach the total of 240,300 spirits collected, you can play through Chapters 5 and 6 again to collect that award.