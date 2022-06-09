New Ghostbusters movie announced as Afterlife director reveals working title

As part of the Ghostbusters Day, Jason Reitman and his co-writer Gil Kenan teased where the franchise will be heading next.

The pair confirmed another Ghostbusters movie is on its way. The sequel is set to pick up where we left off in the 2021 movie Afterlife with the Spengler family, making it the fourth canon story in the Ghostbusters universe.

"We’re writing another movie. Tonight, we’re going to share the code name for the next chapter in the Spengler family story," the writing duo announced on the official Ghostbusters Twitter (opens in new tab). "The last time we saw Ecto-1, it was driving back into Manhattan: the home of Ghostbusters. That’s where our story begins. The code name is FIREHOUSE."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) about the news, Kenan confirmed they’ve been working on the movie since before Afterlife was released. "We’re writing as quickly as we can," he said. "We had the story before we finished Afterlife. And we have been crafting this with as much care as it took to build Afterlife into a worthy sequel."

Casting details are yet to be confirmed but Reitman did share that Ernie Hudson is returning as Winston Zeddemore after the Afterlife end credits tease. No word yet on who else will be coming back for the fourth film.

More Ghostbuster news was also recently announced as Netflix confirmed they are at work on an animated series, which is in addition to the animated film already In the works with Sony Pictures Animation. "An animated series and an animated film will allow us to go deeper into places that Dan Aykroyd talked about when he first talked about Ghostbusters," Reitman added.

