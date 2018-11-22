Get the Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard for $30 off

The Black Friday offers from Razer continue, this time with their Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard, available for $69.99 from Walmart and Amazon. That's $30 off the retail price on one of the decks from our best gaming keyboard guide, a great keyboard with a unique feel and a spectacular lighting array.

The Ornata is unusual (in a good way) due to its unique combination of mechanical and membrane tech. Each key press feels comfortable and satisfying, with a nice tactile click but the sensation of soft membrane rubber domes under your fingertips. It's also a very attractive keyboard, even without the rainbow of RGB lighting, but if you do want flashy effects you can individually program every key through the Razer Synapse app.

The Ornata Chroma is remarkably comfortable to use, especially with the addition of the detachable magnetic wrist rest. While I was leery at first of its hybrid approach, being a devotee of fully mechanical decks, I was very pleasantly surprised at how quickly I adjusted to the softer mid-height keys on the Ornata Chroma. If you need a gaming keyboard this Black Friday, this is one of Razer's best, and will satisfy fans of membrane and mechanical designs equally, one of the rare occasions where a middle approach manages to work well for fans of either extreme. And at less than $70 it's on the cheaper side of high-end gaming keyboards, so if you're keen don't hesitate to snatch it up while it's on sale.

