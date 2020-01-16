Get the new Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for $20 off with this Amazon Prime deal

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is new, improved, and one of the best pieces of video game hardware ever made - and today you can get it for the best price we've seen since it came out in November. The deluxe, customizable controller is currently on sale for Amazon Prime members: if you're subscribed, you can pick up an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for $159 at Amazon , $20 off the standard price of $179. Not a Prime member? Just sign up for the free trial , get your discount, and cancel your trial subscription before Amazon bills you for more.

This particular Xbox One controller still isn't cheap, but it's a substantial saving on a piece of kit that will serve you well for years to come, whether you're playing on Xbox One, PC, or even Xbox Series X . A spreadsheet's worth of design improvements like wireless charging, textured grips, and adjustable tension on the control sticks make the Series 2 feel instantly more modern (and tough to put down) than its predecessor. Here's a little bit of what we thought of the controller in our 5-star review .

"The Xbox Elite Series 2 improves the expanded feature-set of the Elite in many ways, giving you more ways to remake your controller to run in a way that feels natural to you and you alone. Some of those features are common-sense updates, but you may be surprised by their impact. Truly, whether you are a power user looking to bend every game experience to your will, the way PC players tend to on a mouse and keyboard, or you simply want the most comfortable controller available, the Xbox One Elite Series 2 will give you what you need.

Video game controllers have come a long way from the old days. Now if you have an Elite Series 2 controller, you can pass off your standard controller to friends/little siblings and everybody will be happy, instead of consigning them to the wretched fate of knock-off accessories.