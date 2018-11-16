Get FIFA 19 for £34 on Xbox One or £37 PS4 in Amazon's early Black Friday deals

The magic that is the plethora of Black Friday game deals have actually started being sprinkled much earlier than usual. The little devils over at Amazon are already tempting our wallets with some great deals, including a whopping 20% on FIFA 19. Amazon is offering FIFA 19 on PS4 for just £36.99 and FIFA 19 on Xbox One for only £34, that's down from it's usual price of £48.99 on PS4 and £46.99 on Xbox One, which is quite the saving seeing as the game only game out two months ago. You'll find easy links to the offer below, meaning you could have your brand new copy of FIFA 19 by tomorrow and start proving your skills to all your mates almost immediately.

That's a great saving on both versions of FIFA 19 right now, undercutting other retailers by at least a few quid, and seeing as the big Black Friday PS4 deals and Black Friday Xbox One deals haven't really yet started, you might want to save some dollah for the serious steals that are about to emerge.