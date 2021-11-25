Get $600 off this powerful Alienware R12 rig in this awesome early Black Friday gaming PC deal

Black Friday gaming PC deals are starting to get serious and now we've found an Alienware R12 rig that is a must buy if you're looking to get into PC gaming with a machine that will allow you to play any game. With a massive saving of over $600 at Dell you can get the Alienware R12 with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 11700F, 16GB of RAM, and best of all, an Nivida GeForce 3060 Ti 8GB graphics card for just $1,371.99, down from $1,979.99.

Alienware PCs are always known for holding their value, and the R12 is one of the best gaming PCs you can buy at this moment in time. Considering that a machine with an Nvidia GeForce 30XX graphics card is also going to be on the pricey end as well, as you can see from our Black Friday graphics card deals guide and you know you're in for a cracking deal.

If you're not sure what type of Black Friday gaming PC deal you're after, you could also consider looking at a Black Friday gaming laptop deal, such as this Alienware x15 laptop deal that could save you a whopping $700 on the laptop from Dell, as it's now $1862 down from $2479.

You'll find more information on the Alienware R12 rig deal just below, as well as some

Alienware R12 gaming PC | $1,980 Alienware R12 gaming PC | $1,980 $1,372 at Dell

Save $602 - This is the cheapest we've seen this Alienware R12 with these specs at this price, with the machine boasting 16GB of Ram, an Intel i7 CPU, and Nvidia GeForce 3060 Ti card, making it an absolute steal right now.



