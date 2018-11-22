Get an Xbox One S with Battlefield 5 Deluxe Edition, Fallout 76 Special Edition Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and Battlefield 1 for £199.99 right now

Twas Smash Mouth who once postulated that the "years start coming and they don't stop coming", and 2018's Black Friday game deals are no different. From PS4 Pro deals to the best Xbox One bundles, the peak trading season has already begun, hours before the titular Friday has yet to break.

Of all the Cyber Monday Xbox One deals out there right now, though, surely this from Amazon UK is one the best. A 1TB Xbox One S with (deep breath) Battlefield 5 Deluxe Edition, Fallout 76 Special Edition, Sypro Reignited Trilogy, and Battlefield 1 with all its previously released DLC for £199.

That's a reduction of £129.99 from it's original RRP of £329.99, which totals to a whopping discount of 60%, the largest percentage drop i've seen in the Black Friday sales so far. It's unlikely this offer will stick around for long with limited supply, so get on it while you still can if you're interested.

Battlefield 5 Deluxe Edition contains five sets of Paratrooper Outfits, extra Special Assignments for pursuing in the game's multiplayer, and 20 weekly customisation items in perpetuity. Meanwhile, the Fallout 76 Special Edition includes three pin badges to wear and flaunt your Bethesda fandom in style, all of Vault Boy strutting his attributes like a true wasteland pro.

In short, that's a lot of video games for not a lot of money, with well over £350 of product available for less than £200. Three of these titles only released in the past week, too, while the Xbox One S is a tried and tested upgrade over the original Xbox One, with HDR technology and backwards compatibility all included as part of the package.

If you are picking this illustrious deal up, why not check out the best Black Friday 4K TV deals to grab a television that'll do justice to your new system. We hear Microsoft's console runs Red Dead Redemption 2 very, very well.