Get a PlayStation 4 controller for $43.96 at Walmart

With 92 million units sold, the PlayStation 4 is one of the most successful and prolific consoles in history. It's a good thing, then, that it comes packaged with an amazing controller. The Dualshock 4 is comfortable, lightweight, and easy to use, and regardless of how you feel about its controversial touchpad it's one of the best designed gamepads to ever grace a console. On sale currently at Walmart for a mere $43.96, if you're looking for a second controller or if your launch controller is starting to show signs of wear (the PS4 is well over five years old now, after all), this price is a great excuse to grab one.

It's not just great for PlayStation games, either. It made our best controllers for PC gaming roundup largely because of its sturdy build quality and ergonomic design, and it's now easier than ever to pair it with a modern PC. Gone are the days when custom software was required to get a Dualshock 4 paired with your PC - you can now connect it directly via USB cable, pair it over Bluetooth, or hook it up via wireless adapter (Sony sells an official dongle, but any Bluetooth 2 compatible adapter should work).

The Dualshock 4 is significantly smaller than its counterparts on the Xbox side of the aisle, but the grips and button positioning still work very well even for larger hands. The only controller that rivals it from the current generation is Xbox's Elite offering, but that monster retails for a massive $149.99 and, while it does come with some nice frills, the Dualshock 4 is very competitive at less than a third of the price.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.