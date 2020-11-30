Get a cheap Lenovo Legion gaming laptop deal at Amazon as part of Cyber Monday

While the Cyber Monday gaming laptops deals are strong this year, there's always a chance that one might get lost in the ether. The Cyber Monday gaming deals are enormous and widespread after all. And these here cheap laptop deals of a Lenovo Legion with a 2060 graphics card for just £899.99 - or a smaller cousin of a Legion with a GTX 1650 graphics for the bargain price of just £689.99 - have the earmarks of a quality offering: a trusted name, considered component selection, genuine competency in performance, and a tasty price tag.

The attention-grabber of the two deals is certainly the laptop that features a ray tracing card. This Legion 5i laptop will offer a great entry point into ray tracing PC gaming with it's RTX 2060 graphics card but ensures the experience will be well supported through the inclusion of 8GB of RAM,an SSD drive to get you going and an Intel i5 processor. Solid value for £899.99.

Offering an even more budget gaming laptop deal experience is the same laptop but built around a Ryzen 5 processor and GTX 1650. It's the tiny baby of the Nvidia graphics card family but it'll still offer a quality experience for most games if you turn the settings down. It's the perfect card for a budget machine, and the perfect card for one like this which would be great as a work-first gaming laptop. Also sporting 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, it'sa agreat starter machine too for just £689.99.

The lenovo legions are good enough to enter best gaming laptop lists acfross the internet so you cna certainly have confidence in them. And these two options demonstrate the genuine bargains you can get on gaming laptops nowadays for below the four-figure mark and that offer genuinely good machines. You'll see no skimping or eyebrow-raising components here. And while some bits might be lower than you want, remember that these are budget gaming laptops - and that you can add to them down the line if you're so inclined. Still these are perfect for something that'll handle modern game and also be ideal for work or learning.

Lenovo Legion 5i | 15.6" 1080p | Intel i5 CPU | RTX 2060 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £1,000 £899.99 at Amazon UK

A bargain of a ray-tracing capable laptop if ever we've seen one. You're getting Lenovo Legion levels of quality here, and a ray-tracing graphics card for well under the four-figure mark, Solid deal.

Lenovo Legion 5 | 15.6" 1080p | Ryzen 5 CPU | GTX 1650 GPU | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | £800 £689.99 at Amazon UK

As bargain gaming laptop deals go, this is pretty great. It'll also be a wonderful work machine that will offer the ability to seamlessly switch to games. And all for way less than 700 quid! Nice.View Deal

