Get a cheap CPU deal just in time for Christmas with 25% off this AMD Ryzen processor

Anyone trying to pick up a cheap CPU deal in order to put together the best gaming PC this Christmas time should listen up: the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X processor is currently at its lowest ever price in the USA and the UK. In the US, readers can head over to Walmart where the CPU's price has been reduced by a quarter, bringing it down to just $199.99. And then over in the UK, Brits should hop on over to Amazon where the processor has £61 off its overall price, bringing it down to a fantastic £188.99.

Processors like this one are responsible for everything from enemy AI to complex systems like weather, so investing in a good one is essential if you want to play AAA games on higher settings (if the best graphics cards are icing on a cake, CPUs are the sponge -that, sort of works doesn't it?). What's more, the 3600X offers a great option for those just starting out - it won't break the bank and it'll offer great, reliable performance for games and productivity tasks.

Even though there's been a lot of talk about Ryzen's brand-new third-generation CPUs (the new AMD Ryzen 9 3900X has taken one of the top slots on our best CPU for gaming guide) the Ryzen 5 3600X still has its place among gaming tech, and is an excellent piece of kit that offers superb value for money. As well as being not second-mortgage-worthy expensive, this is a 6-core, 12-thread processor that offers boost speeds up to 4.4Ghz and should help to provide stability in a build going for good frame rates at 1080p (quite possible 1440p) so long as you've got a good graphics card to match. It also comes with a free Wraith Spire LED cooler to make sure your CPU looks awesome while, you know, not melting. So that's nice and not something that all CPUs come with by default.

Because CPUs can err on the expensive side, looking out for a deal like this one should save you lots of cash that can then be put back into your build. For example, this might allow you to plough funds toward the best gaming monitor or peripherals like the best gaming mouse .

For more PC gaming offers, don't miss our guide to the best gaming keyboards and the best RAM for gaming.