Genshin Impact's Switch version is "still in development"

Genshin Impact is still coming to Nintendo Switch, but when is anyone's guess.

The action RPG Genshin Impact has proven hugely popular since its release. But while PlayStation, PC and mobile fans have been enjoying the free-to-play title since 2020, Switch players have, so far, been left out in the cold.

A Switch version of Genshin Impact was announced early in the game's development, but it has yet to see the light of day. And with no update on the title's progress for some time, it was starting to look like the developer had abandoned the idea completely. Thankfully, an update from the company has revealed that this is not the case.

Go Nintendo reached out to miHoYo, which confirmed it's still working on Genshin Impact for Switch. The publisher says it will give more details closer to the game's release.

"The Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along," says Xin Yang, global PR specialist at miHoYo.

So, for Switch fans keen to explore Genshin Impact's vast Legend of Zelda-inspired world, the wait continues.

Those currently enjoying Genshin Impact are also in for a wait. The "Spices from the West" event doesn't conclude until June 7, meaning it's unlikely that update 2.7 will launch before then.

